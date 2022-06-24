Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Eggerman works at
Locations
Westwood Psychological Svc3506 Boudinot Ave Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 481-2384
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good to see if your looking to get on the right meds to improve your mood.
About Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245363738
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Louisville
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggerman works at
Dr. Eggerman has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggerman.
