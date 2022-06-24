See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD

Psychiatry
3 (97)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Eggerman works at WESTWOOD PSYCHOLOGICAL SVC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Psychological Svc
    3506 Boudinot Ave Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 481-2384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Good to see if your looking to get on the right meds to improve your mood.
    Bo — Jun 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245363738
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Eggerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggerman works at WESTWOOD PSYCHOLOGICAL SVC in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Eggerman’s profile.

    Dr. Eggerman has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

