Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Xenia, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse General Hospital and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Xenia121 S PROGRESS DR, Xenia, OH 45385 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Yellow Springs100 Kahoe Ln, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Cant thank the entire staff for all youve done! Ive been a bit forgetful during this personal storm. But yall continues to treat me with extreme patience and respect. Thank you a million times over!
About Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Morehouse General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Edwards using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
