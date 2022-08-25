See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Xenia, OH
Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Xenia, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse General Hospital and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Edwards works at Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Xenia, OH with other offices in Yellow Springs, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Xenia
    121 S PROGRESS DR, Xenia, OH 45385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Ob/Gyn of Greene County in Yellow Springs
    100 Kahoe Ln, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Cant thank the entire staff for all youve done! Ive been a bit forgetful during this personal storm. But yall continues to treat me with extreme patience and respect. Thank you a million times over!
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750676565
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse General Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

