Dr. Kevin Dux, DPM
Dr. Kevin Dux, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
Warren Clinic Podiatry - Muskogee101 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 681-4488
Warren Clinic Podiatry - Bishops Building10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Left ankle pain for decades. He solved the problem and treatment is working,
About Dr. Kevin Dux, DPM
Education & Certifications
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
