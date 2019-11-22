Dr. Kevin Duprey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duprey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Duprey, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Duprey, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Springfield Office196 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Duprey regarding a head injury. He couldn't have been more helpful on how to proceed. As a college athlete, I had alot of questions regarding recovery from my injury. Dr. Duprey was able to give me more insight then I could've hoped for, and provided the best recovery plan without missing too much time to gain fitness. I will continue to use in for any sports health needs.
About Dr. Kevin Duprey, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417278789
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duprey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duprey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duprey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duprey works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duprey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duprey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duprey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duprey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.