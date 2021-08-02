See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (79)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Dunsmoor works at Box Canyon Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Box Canyon Primary Care
    2647 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 363-5575
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Pregnancy Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr Dunsmoor and his MA, Bridget, is always very kind, caring, and professional. Dr Dunsmoor does not rush in and out to see patients. He listens to the patients and addresses all concerns. I have been seeing this doctor for 3+ years and I will never stop seeing him as long as he is a doctor.
    L Stidham — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992963664
    Education & Certifications

    • Valley Hospital Medical Center
    • Doctor's Hosp Columbus
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    • UNLV
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Dunsmoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunsmoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunsmoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunsmoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunsmoor works at Box Canyon Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dunsmoor’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunsmoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunsmoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunsmoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunsmoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

