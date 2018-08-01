Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Raleigh Capitol Ear Nose and Throat3010 Anderson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 787-7171
Raleigh ENT Head & Neck Surgery1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 301, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 367-9774
Raleigh Ear Nose & Throat10208 Cerny St Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 354-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doyle is both an excellent ENT and Surgeon. I was having many breathing issues due to the fact that one side of my nose was blocked off. When he went to see the issue, he said the best option would be to do septoplasty since I had broken it in the past without knowing. He made sure I understood all the details and that I felt comfortable with the direction we were taking. Once surgery day came he made sure I was comfortable. After the surgery I was able to breath again thanks to Dr. Doyle.
About Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972573608
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
