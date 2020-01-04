Overview

Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Dorsett works at Lakeland Eye Clinic in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.