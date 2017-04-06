Overview

Dr. Kevin Dolehide, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dolehide works at Metro South Health Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.