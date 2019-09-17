Overview

Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dolan works at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Linwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.