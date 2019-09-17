Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dolan works at
Locations
St. Mary Medical Center1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-2196
Ac Best Docs LLC1201 New Rd Ste 120, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (856) 566-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was wonderful . Knowledgeable understanding empathetic . Plan on using him again
About Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396701645
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.