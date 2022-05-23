Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT4 Northwestern Dr Ste 400, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Eye Care Center44 Dale Rd Ste 304, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 243-2020Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My lazy eye made my cataract surgery problematic. Dr.Dinowitz did a fabulous job. For the first time in my life I do not have to wear thick glasses.
About Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Houston Eye Assocs/U Tex Med School
- University Tex Med Br
- Greenwich Hosp/Yale U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
