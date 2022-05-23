See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Dinowitz works at Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT
    4 Northwestern Dr Ste 400, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Primary Eye Care Center
    44 Dale Rd Ste 304, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-2020
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Chorioretinal Scars
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2022
    My lazy eye made my cataract surgery problematic. Dr.Dinowitz did a fabulous job. For the first time in my life I do not have to wear thick glasses.
    Frank S — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912905407
    Education & Certifications

    • Houston Eye Assocs/U Tex Med School
    • University Tex Med Br
    • Greenwich Hosp/Yale U
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinowitz has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

