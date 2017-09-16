Overview

Dr. Kevin Dinapoli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Dinapoli works at Madison Medical Jefferson in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.