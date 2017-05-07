Dr. Dicesare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Dicesare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dicesare, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Locations
1
Nashua Memorial Ob Gyn19 Tyler St Ste 103, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My Primary Care Doctor Stephen Levine sent me to Dr. Dicesare for my disorder and medication needs. I have seen a few Psychiatrists since my diagnose in 2007, Never went back as they were a bit cold.When my condition really starting to get bad ,Dr. Levine (THE BEST!) insisted I see Dr. Dicesare So I did.I felt so comfortable opening up to him, which is very hard for me, he tried different medications, and ALWAYS, responded to all my messages. I feel very blessed to have them as my Doctors.
About Dr. Kevin Dicesare, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicesare accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicesare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicesare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicesare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicesare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicesare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.