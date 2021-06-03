Dr. Kevin Derickson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Derickson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Derickson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine - Independence OH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Derickson works at
Locations
Capital Regional Medical Group - Main Campus2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Derickson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396748497
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center - Denver CO
- Bryan Medical Group - Montpelier PA
- Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine - Independence OH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Derickson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Derickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.