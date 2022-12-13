Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denehy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the best and most caring for his patients! Called me next day following knee replacement, fooled up with me even when he was on vacation! His follow up was second to none! His staff, awesome! Mark and PA Becky were the best as well. My recovery went wet well too! Off the walker in less than 2 weeks, on a cane at two week follow up. I couldn’t recommend Dr, Donehy more to ANY patient considering full knee replacement! I did both of them in just over 4 months!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093064586
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Denehy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denehy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denehy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denehy has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denehy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Denehy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denehy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denehy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denehy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.