Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Ventura Orthopedics - Oxnard2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-9366Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 379-4574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr. Deitel for almost 4 years. He has a great sense of humor and personality. He never pushes for surgery unless he feels it's absolutely necessary. He treats me for severe sciatica and is very patient, I recommend him highly.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033111380
- Spine Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Saint Michaels Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Toronto
Dr. Deitel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deitel speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitel.
