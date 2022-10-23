Overview

Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deitel works at Ventura Orthopedic Medical Group Inc in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.