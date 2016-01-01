Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO is a dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. He currently practices at Pariser Dermatology Specialists. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Pariser Dermatology Specialists1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 482, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-6315
-
2
Pariser Dermatology3907 Bridge Rd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 622-6315
-
3
Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd510 Independence Pkwy Ste 600, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 622-8972
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO
- Dermatology
- English, German
- Male
- 1528256872
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehart?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehart has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dehart speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.