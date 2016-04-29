Dr. Kevin Degnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Degnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Degnan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste H202, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 935-4500
Premier Surgery Center2222 East St Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 691-5000
Ratings & Reviews
He is AMAZING!
About Dr. Kevin Degnan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Degnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degnan.
