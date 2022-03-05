Dr. Kevin Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
Southeast Texas Surgical Associates755 N 11th St Ste P3950, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr. Dean to have my gallbladder removed. Had the surgery at Christus Outpatient. Surgery and recovery went well. Feel Dr. Dean explains the surgery before hand and follows up with the patient after surgery. He is very caring and a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Kevin Dean, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730180373
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
