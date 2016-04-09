Dr. Kevin Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Hawaii.
Locations
Dawson Dermatology1380 Lusitana St Ste 412, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dawson is an extremely competent and caring physician. He will take wonderful care of you and your family. I would highly recommend him for all of your dermatological needs. Hayato Mori
About Dr. Kevin Dawson, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811959414
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University of Hawaii
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
