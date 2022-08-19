Dr. Kevin Cuevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cuevas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cuevas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from USC-KECK.
Dr. Cuevas works at
Locations
-
1
Boulder Eye Surgeons4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 444-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuevas?
I am very impressed with the service and care they provide, they are professional and courteous.
About Dr. Kevin Cuevas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265418438
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Texas (Southwestern)
- Emmanuel Hospital and Health Center
- USC-KECK
- Ophthalmology
