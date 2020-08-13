Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Locations
Womens Care of Lake Cumberland333 Bogle St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 678-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crosslin was very professional and courteous. He kept in contact throughout the whole process and answered any questions I may have had. My surgery went very smoothly and I went into it knowing all the variables beforehand. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of The South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crosslin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosslin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crosslin works at
Dr. Crosslin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosslin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosslin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosslin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.