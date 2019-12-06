Dr. Kevin Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Villanova, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 775 E Lancaster Ave Ste 230, Villanova, PA 19085 Directions (610) 688-9100
-
2
Cross Medical Group2200 Arch St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 561-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cross?
I had a facelift and liposuction of the thighs as well as a thigh lift last month. I now look younger than I did in my driver's license from ten years ago and I walk without my thighs rubbing together . . . Its an amazing feeling.
About Dr. Kevin Cross, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144436403
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.