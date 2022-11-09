Overview

Dr. Kevin Croft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton U.



Dr. Croft works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.