Dr. Kevin Croce, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Croce, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Croce, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760600126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Croce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
