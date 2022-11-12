Dr. Kevin Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.
Lubbock Sports Medicine Associates4110 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-4329
Covenant Surgicenter Ltd2301 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Crawford and his staff are always amazing and very informative. Thank you
- Orthopedics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Vail Valley Medical Center
- University Tex Sw/parkland Meml Hospital
- Parkland Meml Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
