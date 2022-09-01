Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cragun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from University of Virgina and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Dr. Cragun works at
Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 470-4156Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 470-4155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cragun?
I appreciated Dr. Cragun’s support as I recovered from an emergency double bypass. He kept me informed, addressed my concerns, and made me feel confident that I could live a healthy and productive life post-surgery.
About Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of Virgina
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cragun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cragun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cragun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cragun has seen patients for Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cragun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cragun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cragun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cragun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cragun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.