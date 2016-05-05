Dr. Kevin Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2537
Nephrology Associates - Hermitage5653 Frist Blvd Ste 332, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2536
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I see him at his White Bridge Rd office. His nurse Anna is super helpful. I have been seeing him for over 2 years.
About Dr. Kevin Cox, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1447242565
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.