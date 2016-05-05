Overview

Dr. Kevin Cox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.