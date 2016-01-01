See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kevin Courts, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kevin Courts, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevin Courts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Courts works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1104

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Courts?

Photo: Dr. Kevin Courts, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Courts, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Courts to family and friends

Dr. Courts' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Courts

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Courts, MD.

About Dr. Kevin Courts, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245735315
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Courts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Courts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Courts works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Courts’s profile.

Dr. Courts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.