Overview

Dr. Kevin Coupe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Coupe works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.