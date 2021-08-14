Dr. Kevin Coupe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coupe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Coupe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Coupe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Coupe works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 486-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coupe?
I already had a complete rotator cup tear in my left arm prior to going to see Dr. Coupe with a damaged right shoulder rotator cup. I took my mri report and disc with me. After reviewing the films he reassured me it wasn't’ as bad as the report. He checked the movement's of my shoulder and suggested we try a shot in the shoulder to see if that would take of the problem which sounded wonderful to me. I am 80 years young and have visited many many doctors in my lifetime but I have not met one in many years who made me feel as comfortable as did Dr. Coupe. He had my trust from the moment he walked in the door. He is easy going and listens to you. He doesn’t make you feel your on a time clock with 15 Minutes to be granted if his attention and then out you go. I just want people to know there are still great doctors out there and Dr. Coupe is one of them.
About Dr. Kevin Coupe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700874211
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coupe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coupe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coupe works at
Dr. Coupe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coupe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coupe speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Coupe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coupe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.