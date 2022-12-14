Dr. Kevin Cottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cottingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cottingham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cullman Internal Medicine1890 Al Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 531-9739
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I firmly believe that Dr Cottingham is one of the best surgeons in the area. However, his nurse practitioner is very arrogant and apathetic. Apparently, Dr Cottingham let’s his nurse practitioner pick which patients need surgery or not, because of this, I have suffered needlessly with a condition that could have been easily fixed surgically that his nurse practitioner refused Dr Cottingham to fix. Fortunately there are other good surgeons in the area. So because of Dr Cottingham’s arrogant nurse practitioner, he has lost my business.
About Dr. Kevin Cottingham, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043279797
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center|Carraway Methodist Medical Center
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.