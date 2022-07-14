Dr. Kevin Corvacho, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corvacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Corvacho, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Corvacho, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Corvacho works at
Locations
-
1
Bridge Street Dentistry214 Bridge St, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 492-6619
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corvacho?
Doctor was considerate for my comfort to repair cavities. He very helpful to help me with fitting lower partial. His assistant at Taylor Smiles is also at top of my review. I am a senior citizen and have ample challenge for Dr. Corvacho.
About Dr. Kevin Corvacho, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1467065326
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corvacho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corvacho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corvacho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corvacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corvacho works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Corvacho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corvacho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corvacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corvacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.