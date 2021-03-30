Dr. Condict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Condict, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Condict, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.
Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon and I’m really happy with my partial knee replacement. It’s a real game changer for me.
About Dr. Kevin Condict, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condict accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condict has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condict on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Condict. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condict.
