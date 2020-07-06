Dr. Kevin Comar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Comar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Comar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Comar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy-southside4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 652-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Borland Groover Baptist South14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 652-0800
-
3
Borland Groover Baptist South14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Borland Groover St. Augustine40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 398-7205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comar?
Wonderful dr. Spent time with my husband and I and explained all the pros and cons. I was so worried. He is great!!!
About Dr. Kevin Comar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1184832909
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health
- Northeastern Ohio School of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio Universities
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comar works at
Dr. Comar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Comar speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Comar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.