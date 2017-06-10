Overview

Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Codorniz works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.