See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Kevin Clive, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kevin Clive, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevin Clive, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Clive works at Harrison HealthPartners Breast Care & General Surgery in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Surgical Associates, General Surgery and Bariatric Surgery
    1780 NW Myhre Rd Ste 1220, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Center for Weight Management at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Weight Cycling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Clive?

Apr 22, 2021
I've had gall bladder removal and gastric bypass surgery with Dr. Clive and have been so well taken care of. His entire staff is helpful, available and well-informed. I can't recommend them highly enough.
Christine B — Apr 22, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kevin Clive, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Clive, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clive to family and friends

Dr. Clive's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Clive

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Clive, MD.

About Dr. Kevin Clive, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780889808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • San Antonio Military Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Clive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clive has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clive works at Harrison HealthPartners Breast Care & General Surgery in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Clive’s profile.

Dr. Clive has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clive on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clive.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.