Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health - Provo - Orthopedics1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-6939
-
2
Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center555 W SR 164 # North, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (435) 254-6941
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
I love Dr Christensen!! After a very bad experience with another provider, I was set up with Dr Christensen. I am so thankful for that! He acknowledged my issues and treated them appropriately and efficiently. He was validating but also very straightforward, which I really appreciated. I will never go to anyone else!
About Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871855197
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.