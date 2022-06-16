See All Alternative Care in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kevin Chan, DO

Integrative Medicine
4.5 (275)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Chan, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Chan works at Pineapple Health in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pineapple Health
    12010 S Warner Elliot Loop Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 961-2366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Hyperlipidemia
Autonomic Disorders
Syncope
Hyperlipidemia
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 275 ratings
    Patient Ratings (275)
    5 Star
    (249)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr Chan took the time to explain and allowed me the time to question and process my medical issues. I feel blessed to have found him.
    Jim L. — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Chan, DO
    About Dr. Kevin Chan, DO

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1528014248
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
