Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaitoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Presby U Hosp/Chldns Hosp P
Dr. Chaitoff works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-8893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaitoff?
Dr. Chaitoff was prompt and easy to talk with and made me comfortable from the very beginning. He went over my medical problems with me explained things so that I could easily understand my problems and offered some options that might help. He was able to get an opening for an injection in less than 2 weeks, which was much appreciated since I am in a lot of pain. Dr. Chaitoff is very pleasant and thorough, professional, yet friendly and seems quite caring about the patient as a whole person. I highly recommend Dr. Chaitoff.
About Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1265439459
Education & Certifications
- Presby U Hosp/Chldns Hosp P
- U Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh
- UPMC - Presbyterian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaitoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaitoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaitoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaitoff works at
Dr. Chaitoff has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaitoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaitoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaitoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaitoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaitoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.