Overview

Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Presby U Hosp/Chldns Hosp P



Dr. Chaitoff works at Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.