Dr. Kevin Casey, MD
Dr. Kevin Casey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Duly Health and Care - Otolaryngology (ENT)330 Madison St Ste 200, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 420-2323
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Saw Dr. In La Grange ER. Solved my problem with care and professionalism! Highly recommend
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
