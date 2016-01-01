Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Oakland, CA.
Locations
Oakland Office1615 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 726-0993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Carrington, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrington accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carrington using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrington speaks Spanish.
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.