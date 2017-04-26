Dr. Kevin Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Carpenter, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Carpenter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 399-2022Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carpenter was amazing he did my daughters tubes, my other daughters tonsils and most recently my sons tubes. He was so personable and caring- he even carried my son back to surgery which is almost unheard of as the nurse usually does this. We had absolutely no complications and it has been over a year and he has not had an infection since! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kevin Carpenter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629028956
Education & Certifications
- U Iowa/Univ Hosp & Clins
- Gundesen Clin/Luth Hosp
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Luther Coll
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.