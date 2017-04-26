Overview

Dr. Kevin Carpenter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.