Overview

Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Carlile works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL and Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.