Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD
Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoIllinois - Elgin Office1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 398-9491Tuesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Impressed with how professional and kind he was.
About Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel University College of Medicine)
- McGaw Med Ctr Of Nw Univ
- Ohio State University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
