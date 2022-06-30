Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Locations
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
The Urology Group110 N Poplar St Ste 2, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 867-1100
3
The Urology Group - Fairfield925 Deis Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 841-7900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am well please with my treatments. With Doctor Campbell.
About Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700820776
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
