Overview

Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Oxford, OH and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.