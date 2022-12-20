Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
partial knee replacement and such good care; frequent texting with suggestions, as well as phone call post op.
About Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306251806
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction and Joint Preservation Fellowship, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.