Dr. Kevin Callerame, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Callerame works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Infectious Disease in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.