Dr. Kevin Callerame, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Callerame, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Callerame works at
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Neurology5247 Didesse Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 215-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to your concerns. He is a great doctor who is personable. He has worked with me since my headaches aren't the usual. Highly recommend. He treats me for headaches, my mom for tremors, and my dad for Parkinson's. I was very impressed with the way he explained the treatments and Parkinson's to my Dad.
About Dr. Kevin Callerame, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245229459
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp-Va Hosp
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr Lackland Afb
- Tulane U-Charity Hosp
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callerame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callerame accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callerame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callerame has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callerame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callerame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callerame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callerame, there are benefits to both methods.