Dr. Kevin Call, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Call, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Utah Valley Hospital1034 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 373-7850
Utah Valley Neurological395 W Cougar Blvd Ste 502, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 229-1054
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life ,He is great
About Dr. Kevin Call, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437352135
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.
