Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Mariners Hospital.

Dr. Cairns works at Florida Spine Specialists in Ft Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Key West, FL and Marathon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Spine Specialists
    6000 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-2551
    Florida Spine Specialists Keys
    1111 12th St Ste 108, Key West, FL 33040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 294-9680
    Florida Spine Specialists Keys
    13365 Overseas Hwy Ste 104, Marathon, FL 33050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 294-9680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Nov 14, 2022
    I've visited Dr. Cairns many times and undergone a number of procedures. Here's my opinion: he is a superb practitioner; a well-trained, skilled physician who cares deeply about his patients. Regarding his staff: I've seen Nicole (nurse practitioner) most often; she is thorough and compassionate; her follow-though has always been timely and complete.
    BJG — Nov 14, 2022
    Fellowship
    • Harvard/Mass Gen Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard/Spaulding Rehab Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hawaii/Queens Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cairns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cairns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cairns has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cairns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cairns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cairns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cairns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cairns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

