Overview

Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Cairns works at Florida Spine Specialists in Ft Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Key West, FL and Marathon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.