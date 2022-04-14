Dr. Kevin Bybee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bybee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bybee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Bybee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Bybee works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 280, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 931-1883
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bybee?
Dr Bybee and his entire team are so professional and responsive. I am so grateful that a good friend of mine told me about him. He communicates so you understand what he is saying with kindness.
About Dr. Kevin Bybee, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508814559
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bybee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bybee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bybee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bybee works at
Dr. Bybee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bybee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bybee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bybee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bybee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bybee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.