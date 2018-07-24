Dr. Kevin Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-8230
Mandell & Blau Md's PC201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-8553
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
Connecticut Center for Orthopedic Surgery LLC29 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-2267
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
my husband and I have been patients of Dr. Burton for many years. Each visit is timely and he thoroughly explains everything so we can understand, His office manner is very professional and at the same time very friendly. Every issue we have had was handled perfectly. I highly recommend Dr. Burton
About Dr. Kevin Burton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Burton works at
