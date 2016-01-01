Overview

Dr. Kevin Brumund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Brumund works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.