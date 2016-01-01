Dr. Kevin Brumund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brumund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Brumund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Brumund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-5910
UCSD Moores Cancer Center3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6197
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kevin Brumund, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033193669
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brumund has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brumund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brumund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brumund has seen patients for Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brumund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumund.
